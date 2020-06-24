All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 619 E. Ohio Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
619 E. Ohio Ave
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:48 PM

619 E. Ohio Ave

619 East Ohio Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Washington Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

619 East Ohio Avenue, Denver, CO 80209
Washington Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
619 E. Ohio Ave Available 03/28/19 Charming 3BD, 2BA West Wash Park Home with Updated Kitchen and Finished Basement - THE BASICS

RENT: $2,675
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: street parking

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*One dog is negotiable.
*There is a $35 monthly utility fee for water, sewer, and trash.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4730588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 E. Ohio Ave have any available units?
619 E. Ohio Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 619 E. Ohio Ave have?
Some of 619 E. Ohio Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 E. Ohio Ave currently offering any rent specials?
619 E. Ohio Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 E. Ohio Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 619 E. Ohio Ave is pet friendly.
Does 619 E. Ohio Ave offer parking?
Yes, 619 E. Ohio Ave offers parking.
Does 619 E. Ohio Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 619 E. Ohio Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 E. Ohio Ave have a pool?
No, 619 E. Ohio Ave does not have a pool.
Does 619 E. Ohio Ave have accessible units?
No, 619 E. Ohio Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 619 E. Ohio Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 619 E. Ohio Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

East Evans
2375 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80210
The Confluence
1441 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
Griffis Marston Lake
4601 S Balsam Way
Denver, CO 80123
Raleigh at Sloan's Lake
1650 N Raleigh Street
Denver, CO 80204
136 S Penn
136 S Pennsylvania St
Denver, CO 80209
Parliament
4363 S Quebec St
Denver, CO 80237
2785 Speer
2785 N Speer Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
Gables Vista
375 South Jackson Street
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University