Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pet friendly

619 E. Ohio Ave Available 03/28/19 Charming 3BD, 2BA West Wash Park Home with Updated Kitchen and Finished Basement - THE BASICS



RENT: $2,675

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: street parking



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*One dog is negotiable.

*There is a $35 monthly utility fee for water, sewer, and trash.

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent

*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4730588)