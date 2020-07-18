All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:27 PM

601 W 11th Ave

601 West 11th Avenue · (855) 962-4700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

601 West 11th Avenue, Denver, CO 80204
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1007 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,895

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 875 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Located on one of only 2 private coded access floors, this 2 bedroom 2 bath condo offers rare privacy in the building. You will be sure to appreciate views, views, and more amazing views from the windows in each bedroom and from the large covered 10th floor balcony. Oak finish floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, paneled doors and crown moldings all add up to a great overall appearance. Master bedroom is large with flat TV mounting pre installed, walk in closet, and attached bathroom. 2 secured side by side parking spaces are large enough for most vehicles, and 1 secured storage locker is also included. The amenities are fantastic- multiple rooftop patios for sunbathing, huge fitness facility, pool, hot tub, BBQ grills, business center, movie theatre, party room, and downtown shuttle service are available in this community. Walk a few blocks to campus, Santa Fe Arts District, entertainment, convention center and the light rail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 W 11th Ave have any available units?
601 W 11th Ave has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 W 11th Ave have?
Some of 601 W 11th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 W 11th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
601 W 11th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 W 11th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 601 W 11th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 601 W 11th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 601 W 11th Ave offers parking.
Does 601 W 11th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 W 11th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 W 11th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 601 W 11th Ave has a pool.
Does 601 W 11th Ave have accessible units?
No, 601 W 11th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 601 W 11th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 W 11th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
