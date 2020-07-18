601 W 11th Ave

Amenities

Located on one of only 2 private coded access floors, this 2 bedroom 2 bath condo offers rare privacy in the building. You will be sure to appreciate views, views, and more amazing views from the windows in each bedroom and from the large covered 10th floor balcony. Oak finish floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, paneled doors and crown moldings all add up to a great overall appearance. Master bedroom is large with flat TV mounting pre installed, walk in closet, and attached bathroom. 2 secured side by side parking spaces are large enough for most vehicles, and 1 secured storage locker is also included. The amenities are fantastic- multiple rooftop patios for sunbathing, huge fitness facility, pool, hot tub, BBQ grills, business center, movie theatre, party room, and downtown shuttle service are available in this community. Walk a few blocks to campus, Santa Fe Arts District, entertainment, convention center and the light rail.