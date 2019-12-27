All apartments in Denver
6 Lincoln Street
Last updated May 11 2019 at 1:31 PM

6 Lincoln Street

6 N Lincoln St · No Longer Available
Location

6 N Lincoln St, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8930def0b5 ---- OFF STREET PARKING AVAILABLE FOR $50 A MONTH! Contact Us RIO Real Estate Leasing 303-733-0487 leasing@rio-realestaet.com STUNNING 1 BR UNIT IN THE BAKER AREA w/ LARGE BALCONY, LARGE CLOSETS, & WIFI! -Walk to the Mayan Theater, Punch Bowl Social, High Dive, Sweet Action, Hornet, and everything else on South Broadway! -Close to transportation (bus and light rail) and grocery stores (Albertsons and Sam\'s) -Large private balcony -Very large kitchen with dining space and lots of cabinetry -Dishwasher -Stone tiling in kitchen and bath -Less than mile from Washington Park -Same-floor washer/dryer -Building elevator 6 Lincoln Street #503 12-Month Lease $1195 Rent $65 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, heat, and A/C. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) $400 Security Deposit* $45 Application Fee (per person) $150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.) $100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. * Contact Us RIO Real Estate Leasing 303-733-0487 leasing@rio-realestate.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

