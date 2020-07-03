All apartments in Denver
5855 Hanover Street

5855 Hanover St · No Longer Available
Location

5855 Hanover St, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ce2bfa1054 ---- *** Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all of our current listings. *** Brand New 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath paired home with almost 1600 sq ft of living space located in the North End neighborhood of Stapleton. Beautiful and easy to care for vinyl plank floors flow through the Main Level to include Great Room, Kitchen, Office and Dining Area. Spacious Kitchen includes granite counters, stainless appliance, island/breakfast bar and a plethora of cabinets. Upper Level 3 Bedrooms, 2 full Bathrooms and Laundry with washer/dryer! Master Suite with walk-in closet, tiled Bathroom with Espresso vanity and granite counter. Unfinished Basement is perfect for storage or work-out equipment. Covered Front Porch; Central Air; 2 Car Attached Garage. Great location near the Northfield High School, DSST Stapleton, High Tech Elementary, Inspire Elementary, Prairie Meadow Park, Conservatory Green, the Shops at Northfield, and the Maverick and Runway 35 pools. Close proximity to Stapleton Town Center, A-Line Light Rail Station, East Bridge Town Center, Stanley Marketplace, Founders Green, 80 Acre Central Park, Central Park Recreation Center, the other four Community Pools, Bluff Lake Nature Center, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, Open Space/Greenway/Walking Path/Greenbelt, and some of Denver?s top schools: Westerly Creek/Denver Discovery/High Tech/Bill Roberts/DSA/Isabella Bird/Swigert/DSST Stapleton. Location convenient to Dicks Sporting Good Arena, Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge, Downtown Denver, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available June 21st **Model Home Pictured** Bike/Walk/Run Trails Close To Dining And Shopping Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Top Denver Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5855 Hanover Street have any available units?
5855 Hanover Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5855 Hanover Street have?
Some of 5855 Hanover Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5855 Hanover Street currently offering any rent specials?
5855 Hanover Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5855 Hanover Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5855 Hanover Street is pet friendly.
Does 5855 Hanover Street offer parking?
Yes, 5855 Hanover Street offers parking.
Does 5855 Hanover Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5855 Hanover Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5855 Hanover Street have a pool?
Yes, 5855 Hanover Street has a pool.
Does 5855 Hanover Street have accessible units?
No, 5855 Hanover Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5855 Hanover Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5855 Hanover Street does not have units with dishwashers.

