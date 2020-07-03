5855 Hanover Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ce2bfa1054 ---- *** Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all of our current listings. *** Brand New 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath paired home with almost 1600 sq ft of living space located in the North End neighborhood of Stapleton. Beautiful and easy to care for vinyl plank floors flow through the Main Level to include Great Room, Kitchen, Office and Dining Area. Spacious Kitchen includes granite counters, stainless appliance, island/breakfast bar and a plethora of cabinets. Upper Level 3 Bedrooms, 2 full Bathrooms and Laundry with washer/dryer! Master Suite with walk-in closet, tiled Bathroom with Espresso vanity and granite counter. Unfinished Basement is perfect for storage or work-out equipment. Covered Front Porch; Central Air; 2 Car Attached Garage. Great location near the Northfield High School, DSST Stapleton, High Tech Elementary, Inspire Elementary, Prairie Meadow Park, Conservatory Green, the Shops at Northfield, and the Maverick and Runway 35 pools. Close proximity to Stapleton Town Center, A-Line Light Rail Station, East Bridge Town Center, Stanley Marketplace, Founders Green, 80 Acre Central Park, Central Park Recreation Center, the other four Community Pools, Bluff Lake Nature Center, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, Open Space/Greenway/Walking Path/Greenbelt, and some of Denver?s top schools: Westerly Creek/Denver Discovery/High Tech/Bill Roberts/DSA/Isabella Bird/Swigert/DSST Stapleton. Location convenient to Dicks Sporting Good Arena, Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge, Downtown Denver, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available June 21st **Model Home Pictured** Bike/Walk/Run Trails Close To Dining And Shopping Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Top Denver Schools