Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5847 Boston Street

5847 Boston St
Location

5847 Boston St, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
*** Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all of our current listings. ***

Brand New 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Wee Cottage with almost 1,400 sq ft of living space located in the Beeler Park neighborhood of Stapleton.

Luxury vinyl floors flow throughout the Main Level which includes open floorpan: Living Area, Powder Room and spacious Kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar/island and stainless appliances.

Upper Level features Laundry with full size washer/dryer, 3 Bedrooms & 2 full Baths to include Master Suite with dual closets.

Fenced Backyard & Dog Run; Central air; Attached 1 car Garage.

Great location near the Northfield High School, DSST Stapleton, High Tech Elementary, Conservatory Green, the Shops at Northfield, and the Maverick and Runway 35 pools.

Close proximity to Stapleton Town Center, A-Line Light Rail Station, East Bridge Town Center, Stanley Marketplace, Founders Green, 80 Acre Central Park, Central Park Recreation Center, the other four Community Pools, Bluff Lake Nature Center, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, Open Space/Greenway/Walking Path/Greenbelt, and some of Denver?s top schools: Westerly Creek/Denver Discovery/High Tech/Bill Roberts/DSA/Isabella Bird/Swigert/DSST Stapleton.Location convenient to Dicks Sporting Good Arena, Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge, Downtown Denver, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70.

Available NOW

Bike/Walk/Run Trails
Close To Dining And Shopping
Close To The Airport
Dog Park
Light Rail Station
Multiple Parks And Playgrounds
Six Community Pools
Top Denver Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5847 Boston Street have any available units?
5847 Boston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5847 Boston Street have?
Some of 5847 Boston Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5847 Boston Street currently offering any rent specials?
5847 Boston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5847 Boston Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5847 Boston Street is pet friendly.
Does 5847 Boston Street offer parking?
Yes, 5847 Boston Street offers parking.
Does 5847 Boston Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5847 Boston Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5847 Boston Street have a pool?
Yes, 5847 Boston Street has a pool.
Does 5847 Boston Street have accessible units?
No, 5847 Boston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5847 Boston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5847 Boston Street does not have units with dishwashers.
