5842 Alton St

Amazing 3 Bed 3 Bath House in Stapleton with Main Floor Master - 3 Bedroom 3 Full Bath Bright Modern House in Stapleton. Main Floor Master Suite. Quartz Counter Tops, High End Stainless Appliances, Upgraded Cabinets, Amazing Tile Backsplash and Around Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Carpet Bedrooms, Luxury Styling, Bathroom Tile Features, Open Airy Lots of Light Living Space. High Ceiling, Office - Den on Main Floor, Walk In Closets, Washer Dryer in Laundry Room, 2 Car Garage. Very Low Maintenance, Near Parks, Shopping, Pool. Large Unfinished Basement. Lots of Storage.

Dog Parks, Walking Trails, Pools, Dicks Sporting Arena, Must See this Almost New Home ( Built in 2017).

