Last updated May 28 2020 at 7:42 PM

578 South Logan Street

578 South Logan Street · (720) 730-7186
Location

578 South Logan Street, Denver, CO 80209
Washington Park West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1377 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest suite
Don't miss out on your chance to live in this beautifully renovated Bungalow in West Wash Park! Originally built in 1900, 578 S Logan Street is a 3 bed / 2 bath 2-level home with a detached 1-car garage, huge fully fenced backyard, updated kitchen and more! Residents will enjoy Denver's abundant sunshine on the spacious, covered front porch! This property also features hardwood floors, a gas living room fireplace, large upstairs bedrooms that fit King-sized beds, modern light fixtures, walk-in closets and a finished basement (or guest suite!) with modern flooring, large bedroom area, and attached bath! The updated kitchen boasts brand-name stainless steel appliances, granite counters, an exposed pantry space, an oversized refrigerator, and a dishwasher. Backyard has a lockable gate for extra off-street parking! Patio furniture is staying at the property for resident's use! Washer/dryer also included!

Pets: Not Allowed
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Dryer
Additional Features/Amenities: Fireplace, Owner takes care of the lawn
Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: On street parking and lockable gate for extra off-street parking
School District: Lincoln Elementary, Grant Middle, South High

Property will be vacant August 14th. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 578 South Logan Street have any available units?
578 South Logan Street has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 578 South Logan Street have?
Some of 578 South Logan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 578 South Logan Street currently offering any rent specials?
578 South Logan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 578 South Logan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 578 South Logan Street is pet friendly.
Does 578 South Logan Street offer parking?
Yes, 578 South Logan Street does offer parking.
Does 578 South Logan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 578 South Logan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 578 South Logan Street have a pool?
No, 578 South Logan Street does not have a pool.
Does 578 South Logan Street have accessible units?
No, 578 South Logan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 578 South Logan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 578 South Logan Street has units with dishwashers.
