574 N Lafayette St
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:56 AM

574 N Lafayette St

574 North Lafayette Street · No Longer Available
Location

574 North Lafayette Street, Denver, CO 80218
Denver Country Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
574 N Lafayette St Available 08/07/19 Charming 2BD, 2BA Alamo Placita Home with Finished Basement, Fenced Back Yard, and 1-Car Garage - Live in one of Denver's best locations in between Cheesman Park and Cherry Creek North! Exposed brick in the living room, extra living space in the finished basement, and updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Bonus sun room that leads to your private fenced back yard. Multiple dining options within walking distance. Schedule a tour @ keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $60 monthly fee for water, sewer, and trash.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4977791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

