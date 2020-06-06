Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

574 N Lafayette St Available 08/07/19 Charming 2BD, 2BA Alamo Placita Home with Finished Basement, Fenced Back Yard, and 1-Car Garage - Live in one of Denver's best locations in between Cheesman Park and Cherry Creek North! Exposed brick in the living room, extra living space in the finished basement, and updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Bonus sun room that leads to your private fenced back yard. Multiple dining options within walking distance. Schedule a tour @ keyrenterdenver.com



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable.

*There is a $60 monthly fee for water, sewer, and trash.

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent

*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



(RLNE4977791)