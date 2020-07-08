5609 E Minnesota Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Completely Remodeled Just Completed - Property Id: 274988



Beautiful Remodel, just finished. 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath,Total, 2 Master Bedrooms with en suite Bathrooms. Completely New Inside. Kitchen Open Design. New Soft Close Cabinets, with Trendy Concrete Countertops. New Stainless Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, and Dishwasher. Laundry hook ups. Large Fenced Backyard. Backs up to Park, Pond and Walking Trails. Outside Landscaping to be Completed Soon. Available Now. $2595 plus Deposit. Call Bob 303.810.9650.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274988

Property Id 274988



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5761065)