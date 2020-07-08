All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

5609 E Minnesota Dr

5609 East Minnesota Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5609 East Minnesota Drive, Denver, CO 80224
Virginia Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Completely Remodeled Just Completed - Property Id: 274988

Beautiful Remodel, just finished. 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath,Total, 2 Master Bedrooms with en suite Bathrooms. Completely New Inside. Kitchen Open Design. New Soft Close Cabinets, with Trendy Concrete Countertops. New Stainless Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, and Dishwasher. Laundry hook ups. Large Fenced Backyard. Backs up to Park, Pond and Walking Trails. Outside Landscaping to be Completed Soon. Available Now. $2595 plus Deposit. Call Bob 303.810.9650.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274988
Property Id 274988

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5761065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5609 E Minnesota Dr have any available units?
5609 E Minnesota Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5609 E Minnesota Dr have?
Some of 5609 E Minnesota Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5609 E Minnesota Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5609 E Minnesota Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5609 E Minnesota Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5609 E Minnesota Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 5609 E Minnesota Dr offer parking?
No, 5609 E Minnesota Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5609 E Minnesota Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5609 E Minnesota Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5609 E Minnesota Dr have a pool?
No, 5609 E Minnesota Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5609 E Minnesota Dr have accessible units?
No, 5609 E Minnesota Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5609 E Minnesota Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5609 E Minnesota Dr has units with dishwashers.

