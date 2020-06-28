5565 Gibraltar Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great Green Valley Ranch 3-Bedroom Home, Loft! EZ Access To DIA, UC Hospital, Buckley AFB! - Super Cute Home in Green Valley Ranch. This Home Features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, attached Garage, Spacious Kitchen with laminate wood flooring throughout main floor, Guest bathroom on the main floor. Upstairs is a loft...perfect for a study or play area, Two spacious bedrooms which can share a full bathroom. The spacious master bedroom has a full bathroom and walk in closet. A/C, Small dog Friendly. For more information and to set up a showing contact Stuart at 720-697-0716 or email Stuart@StarsAndStripeshomes.com.



This Home Is Professionally Managed By Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc - a Colorado Real Estate & Property Management Company.



(RLNE5116020)