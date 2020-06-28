All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:55 PM

5563 Genoa Street

5563 N Genoa Way · No Longer Available
Location

5563 N Genoa Way, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #986609.

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 1,494 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Singletree Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Walgreens, Walmart, Shops at Northfield, DIA and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470, I-70, I-225, and Pena Blvd.

Nearby schools include Evie Dennis Elementary School, DSST Green Valley Ranch Middle School, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Early College, and Vista Academy.

1 dog is welcome upon owner approval, a pet deposit and $20/month pet rent.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5563 Genoa Street have any available units?
5563 Genoa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5563 Genoa Street have?
Some of 5563 Genoa Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5563 Genoa Street currently offering any rent specials?
5563 Genoa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5563 Genoa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5563 Genoa Street is pet friendly.
Does 5563 Genoa Street offer parking?
Yes, 5563 Genoa Street offers parking.
Does 5563 Genoa Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5563 Genoa Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5563 Genoa Street have a pool?
No, 5563 Genoa Street does not have a pool.
Does 5563 Genoa Street have accessible units?
No, 5563 Genoa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5563 Genoa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5563 Genoa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
