5563 Genoa Street

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 1,494 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Singletree Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Walgreens, Walmart, Shops at Northfield, DIA and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470, I-70, I-225, and Pena Blvd.



Nearby schools include Evie Dennis Elementary School, DSST Green Valley Ranch Middle School, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Early College, and Vista Academy.



1 dog is welcome upon owner approval, a pet deposit and $20/month pet rent.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #986609.



