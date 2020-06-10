Amenities
5552 Malta Street Available 03/01/19 Contemporary 4bd 2.5ba in Green Valley Ranch! - March 1st, 2019. Make this contemporary 2-story house your new home! Solar for lower electric bills! Open floor plan with a powder room & laundry on the main floor, as well as a 2 car garage. The updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas stove, a large kitchen island, granite counter tops, & lots of pantry space! Sliding doors off the dining area lead to the small back patio & fenced in yard. The 2nd floor, you will find a large master w/2 closets, master bathroom w/soaking tub & 3 additional bedrooms & shared full bath. The spacious, unfinished basement provides for lots of extra storage! Convenient Green Valley Ranch location, close to public transportation, Denver International Airport access via I-225, I-70, and E-470. Close to parks & schools.
12 month lease minimum
No smoking of ANY kind please
Application Fee $40 for each adult
1st month and security deposit to move in
Pets allowed with additional $400 deposit (per pet)
Solar requires internet monitoring and auto-pay set up for monthly billing
Enjoy this quiet community today!
(RLNE3870493)