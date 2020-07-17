Rent Calculator
5550 Malta St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
5550 Malta St
5550 North Malta Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5550 North Malta Street, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home on corner lot. Close to schools and shopping. Great garden area. Upgraded master bath.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5550 Malta St have any available units?
5550 Malta St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5550 Malta St have?
Some of 5550 Malta St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5550 Malta St currently offering any rent specials?
5550 Malta St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5550 Malta St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5550 Malta St is pet friendly.
Does 5550 Malta St offer parking?
Yes, 5550 Malta St offers parking.
Does 5550 Malta St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5550 Malta St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5550 Malta St have a pool?
No, 5550 Malta St does not have a pool.
Does 5550 Malta St have accessible units?
No, 5550 Malta St does not have accessible units.
Does 5550 Malta St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5550 Malta St has units with dishwashers.
