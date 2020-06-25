All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:17 AM

5546 Halifax Ct

5546 Halifax Court · No Longer Available
Location

5546 Halifax Court, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Huge 4.5 bedroom home in Green Valley Ranch! - Welcome home!

Unassumingly big! From the outside, you wouldn't guess it - but walk in and this floorplan lays out nicely!

This is a favorite! It's a great location, huge home with 4 -5 bedrooms! (One bedroom doesn't conform with a closet). Newly renovated! Three FULL bathrooms! Great backyard private backyard. Call if you are interested! CALLS are far more effective than emails!

Great Schools, Great Transportation, Great community, parks, events and more.

Important Information:
NOTE THE MOVE IN DATE
Green Valley Ranch is EAST of downtown Denver
No Cats or other pets. Most Dogs allowed! ($250 Deposit, $25/month rent each)
Standard Deposit is One Month's Rent (Certified Funds)
Must earn and provide proof of 3 times rent ($7,500 per month) (Previous 3 months proof required)
Will do a background check (Credit, criminal, eviction)
May need flexibility on move in date depending on finalizing the renovation!
ALL occupants over 18 must apply and will be on the lease. (application: $75 each)
Absolutely no smoking (anything) on the premises (includes yards)
Credit Score above 600 required (600 - 650 will require additional deposit of 2x)
No open bankruptcies

Call us! We hope to be the ones to welcome you home!
BrightDoor Properties, LLC.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4073434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5546 Halifax Ct have any available units?
5546 Halifax Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5546 Halifax Ct have?
Some of 5546 Halifax Ct's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5546 Halifax Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5546 Halifax Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5546 Halifax Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5546 Halifax Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5546 Halifax Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5546 Halifax Ct offers parking.
Does 5546 Halifax Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5546 Halifax Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5546 Halifax Ct have a pool?
No, 5546 Halifax Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5546 Halifax Ct have accessible units?
No, 5546 Halifax Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5546 Halifax Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5546 Halifax Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
