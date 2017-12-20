All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
5541 Yost Court
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

5541 Yost Court

5541 Yost Court · No Longer Available
Location

5541 Yost Court, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovations Underway 2 BR, 1 BA Available March 15th - (262) 844-5533 - 5558 Yuba Way, Denver, CO 80239 - Available March 1st!

Spacious 2 bed 1 bath Home undergoing updates. Large Yard! Convenient Location and Close to Tons of Parks!

contact:
Tom Wagner
Atlas Real Estate
text at (262) 844-5533.

Walking distance to Parkfield Lake Park, Montbello Recreation Center, Montbello Central Park and Falcon Park. Quick access to I-70, I-225, UCH, and only 15 minutes to Denver International Airport!

Features:
- Spacious living room!
- Central heat
- Great access to I-70 & I-225
- Extra rooms downstairs can be a playroom, office, or flex room!

Rent: $1,595
Deposit: $1,595
Application fee: $45 per adult
Utilities: residents' responsibility
Pet fee: $200 + $25/month pet rent

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate, named Top Company 2019: Real Estate by ColoradoBiz Magazine and Best Property Management Company 4 years in a row!

Requirements:
- Household income about 3X the monthly rent
- No evictions, felonies, violent crimes in the past 7 years

To schedule your showing please email Tom Wagner at tom.wagner@realatlas.com or text at 262-844-5533.

(RLNE5569973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5541 Yost Court have any available units?
5541 Yost Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 5541 Yost Court currently offering any rent specials?
5541 Yost Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5541 Yost Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5541 Yost Court is pet friendly.
Does 5541 Yost Court offer parking?
No, 5541 Yost Court does not offer parking.
Does 5541 Yost Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5541 Yost Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5541 Yost Court have a pool?
No, 5541 Yost Court does not have a pool.
Does 5541 Yost Court have accessible units?
No, 5541 Yost Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5541 Yost Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5541 Yost Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5541 Yost Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5541 Yost Court does not have units with air conditioning.

