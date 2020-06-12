All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 AM

5534 Atchison Street

5534 Atchison Street · No Longer Available
Location

5534 Atchison Street, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Amenities

pet friendly
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 4 Bed 2 Bath Coming Soon to Montbello!! - You have to see this one in person! 4 bedroom 2 bath house with large fenced yard.

Nearby schools include Ford Elementary School, Greenwood Elementary School and Noel Middle School.

The closest grocery stores are Walmart Neighborhood Market,

Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks and Caribou Coffee & Einstein Bros. Bagels.

Nearby restaurants include Rico Pollo, Rico Pan and Wingstop.

5534 Atchison St. is near Montbello Civic Center Park, Town Center Park and Green Valley West Ranch Park. There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain is flat as a pancake

Rental Terms
Rent - $1950
Security Deposit - $1950
Application Fee - $45
Utilities - Resident responsible for all utilities
Pets - Up to 2 pets, $200/ nonrefundable fee/pet and $25/pet/month rent.

For more information or to schedule a showing please contact Andy Hoss via text 319-431-8909 or email andy.hoss@realatlas.com

(RLNE5028425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5534 Atchison Street have any available units?
5534 Atchison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 5534 Atchison Street currently offering any rent specials?
5534 Atchison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5534 Atchison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5534 Atchison Street is pet friendly.
Does 5534 Atchison Street offer parking?
No, 5534 Atchison Street does not offer parking.
Does 5534 Atchison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5534 Atchison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5534 Atchison Street have a pool?
No, 5534 Atchison Street does not have a pool.
Does 5534 Atchison Street have accessible units?
No, 5534 Atchison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5534 Atchison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5534 Atchison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5534 Atchison Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5534 Atchison Street does not have units with air conditioning.
