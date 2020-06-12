5534 Atchison Street

Amenities

pet friendly coffee bar

Nice 4 Bed 2 Bath Coming Soon to Montbello!! - You have to see this one in person! 4 bedroom 2 bath house with large fenced yard.



Nearby schools include Ford Elementary School, Greenwood Elementary School and Noel Middle School.



The closest grocery stores are Walmart Neighborhood Market,



Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks and Caribou Coffee & Einstein Bros. Bagels.



Nearby restaurants include Rico Pollo, Rico Pan and Wingstop.



5534 Atchison St. is near Montbello Civic Center Park, Town Center Park and Green Valley West Ranch Park. There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain is flat as a pancake



Rental Terms

Rent - $1950

Security Deposit - $1950

Application Fee - $45

Utilities - Resident responsible for all utilities

Pets - Up to 2 pets, $200/ nonrefundable fee/pet and $25/pet/month rent.



For more information or to schedule a showing please contact Andy Hoss via text 319-431-8909 or email andy.hoss@realatlas.com



