Home
/
Denver, CO
/
5527 Chandler Court
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM
5527 Chandler Court
5527 Chandler Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Denver
Montbello
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
5527 Chandler Court, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello
Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Montbello - Property Id: 183709
Huge backyard
garage for storage and work area
Very convenient to airport, parks, and freeway access
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/183709p
Property Id 183709
(RLNE5350625)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5527 Chandler Court have any available units?
5527 Chandler Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5527 Chandler Court have?
Some of 5527 Chandler Court's amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5527 Chandler Court currently offering any rent specials?
5527 Chandler Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5527 Chandler Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5527 Chandler Court is pet friendly.
Does 5527 Chandler Court offer parking?
Yes, 5527 Chandler Court offers parking.
Does 5527 Chandler Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5527 Chandler Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5527 Chandler Court have a pool?
No, 5527 Chandler Court does not have a pool.
Does 5527 Chandler Court have accessible units?
No, 5527 Chandler Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5527 Chandler Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5527 Chandler Court does not have units with dishwashers.
