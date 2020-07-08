5510 Killarney Street

Amenities
This beautiful home features updated contemporary flooring on the main level. Spacious dining area opens to kitchen. Large fenced in, low maintenance backyard. Finished Basement. Nearby schools include Pitt-Waller K-8 School, Highline Academy Northeast and Kipp Northeast Elementary. Nearby restaurants include Papa Murphys Take n Bake, Blue Bay Asian Cafe and Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden. 5510 Killarney St is near Green Valley East Ranch Park, Town Center Park and 42nd & Lisbon Park. Monthly Pet fee of $50.00