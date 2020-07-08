All apartments in Denver
5510 Killarney Street
Last updated January 20 2020 at 11:22 PM

5510 Killarney Street

5510 North Killarney Street · No Longer Available
Location

5510 North Killarney Street, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful home features updated contemporary flooring on the main level. Spacious dining area opens to kitchen. Large fenced in, low maintenance backyard. Finished Basement. Nearby schools include Pitt-Waller K-8 School, Highline Academy Northeast and Kipp Northeast Elementary. Nearby restaurants include Papa Murphys Take n Bake, Blue Bay Asian Cafe and Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden. 5510 Killarney St is near Green Valley East Ranch Park, Town Center Park and 42nd & Lisbon Park. Monthly Pet fee of $50.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5510 Killarney Street have any available units?
5510 Killarney Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5510 Killarney Street have?
Some of 5510 Killarney Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5510 Killarney Street currently offering any rent specials?
5510 Killarney Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5510 Killarney Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5510 Killarney Street is pet friendly.
Does 5510 Killarney Street offer parking?
Yes, 5510 Killarney Street offers parking.
Does 5510 Killarney Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5510 Killarney Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5510 Killarney Street have a pool?
No, 5510 Killarney Street does not have a pool.
Does 5510 Killarney Street have accessible units?
No, 5510 Killarney Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5510 Killarney Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5510 Killarney Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
