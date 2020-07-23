550 East 12th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage guest parking

VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS! This timeless Capitol Hill condo is located on the 10th floor with west facing views. Catch the sun glitter off the gold of the Capitol building in the morning and paint the sky behind the Rocky Mountains every evening. The open concept living and dining room provide a front row seat, featuring a wall of windows leading to your spacious balcony, perfect for morning coffee and afternoon cocktails. Escape to the serenity of your large master bedroom, complete with en suite bath and a very generous walk in closet with custom built ins. The second bedroom also serves as a home office with beautiful french doors, a built in desk and another walk in closet. Be the first to enjoy the new wood floors to be installed in the living areas (not pictured). Penn Square exudes genuine mid-mod character and offers a garden area, rooftop space, gym and guest parking. Did I mention the pool? Escape the heat and be the envy of your friends with this in-town oasis! Easy stroll to Cheesman park and some of Denver's best dining and entertainment. 1 car parking and garage storage unit included. Owner pays water and trash. Service dogs and cats allowed.



