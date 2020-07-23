All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

550 East 12th Avenue

550 East 12th Avenue · (908) 723-2782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

550 East 12th Avenue, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1008 · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1373 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS! This timeless Capitol Hill condo is located on the 10th floor with west facing views. Catch the sun glitter off the gold of the Capitol building in the morning and paint the sky behind the Rocky Mountains every evening. The open concept living and dining room provide a front row seat, featuring a wall of windows leading to your spacious balcony, perfect for morning coffee and afternoon cocktails. Escape to the serenity of your large master bedroom, complete with en suite bath and a very generous walk in closet with custom built ins. The second bedroom also serves as a home office with beautiful french doors, a built in desk and another walk in closet. Be the first to enjoy the new wood floors to be installed in the living areas (not pictured). Penn Square exudes genuine mid-mod character and offers a garden area, rooftop space, gym and guest parking. Did I mention the pool? Escape the heat and be the envy of your friends with this in-town oasis! Easy stroll to Cheesman park and some of Denver's best dining and entertainment. 1 car parking and garage storage unit included. Owner pays water and trash. Service dogs and cats allowed.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/550-e-12th-ave-denver-co-80203-usa-unit-1008/0ea9c808-cb0c-4038-b583-a3026dc24c12

(RLNE5821219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 East 12th Avenue have any available units?
550 East 12th Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 550 East 12th Avenue have?
Some of 550 East 12th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 East 12th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
550 East 12th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 East 12th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 550 East 12th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 550 East 12th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 550 East 12th Avenue offers parking.
Does 550 East 12th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 550 East 12th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 East 12th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 550 East 12th Avenue has a pool.
Does 550 East 12th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 550 East 12th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 550 East 12th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 550 East 12th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
