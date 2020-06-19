536 University Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home will welcome you with 1,200 square feet of living space!



Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and a water purification system. Other great features of this home include washer and dryer in unit, an unfinished basement, and an extra finished storage room on the main floor. Parking for this property is 1 reserved off-street spot.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are parks, a library, and many shopping/dining options including Whole Foods and everything else Cherry Creek has to offer! Nearby are Congress Park, Cheesman Park, and all the shops and restaurants of 6th Ave.



1 dog is welcome with a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado



www.303rent.com



303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing



*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.



*Prices and availability subject to change



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLC's website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.