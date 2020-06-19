All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 536 University Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
536 University Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

536 University Boulevard

536 North Josephine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Cherry Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

536 North Josephine Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home will welcome you with 1,200 square feet of living space!

Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and a water purification system. Other great features of this home include washer and dryer in unit, an unfinished basement, and an extra finished storage room on the main floor. Parking for this property is 1 reserved off-street spot.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are parks, a library, and many shopping/dining options including Whole Foods and everything else Cherry Creek has to offer! Nearby are Congress Park, Cheesman Park, and all the shops and restaurants of 6th Ave.

1 dog is welcome with a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLC's website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 536 University Boulevard have any available units?
536 University Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 536 University Boulevard have?
Some of 536 University Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 536 University Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
536 University Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 University Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 536 University Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 536 University Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 536 University Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 536 University Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 536 University Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 University Boulevard have a pool?
No, 536 University Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 536 University Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 536 University Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 536 University Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 536 University Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pembrooke on the Green
10700 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014
Villages at Gateway
12175 Albrook Dr
Denver, CO 80239
Shambhala
1355 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
Steele Creek
3222 E 1st Ave
Denver, CO 80206
Rocket
1778 Gilpin St
Denver, CO 80218
Edge DTC
7500 E Quincy Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Encore at Boulevard One
7108 E Lowry Blvd
Denver, CO 80230
Emerson Lofts
777 Emerson St
Denver, CO 80218

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University