5335 Malta Street, Denver, CO 80249 Green Valley Ranch
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
beautiful big house in Green Valley Ranch - Property Id: 41303
This is for a private room in my house. rent included utilities. Deposit 250$. Fully furnished. Huge back yard and plenty of parking space. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/41303 Property Id 41303
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5797484)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5335 malta st have any available units?
5335 malta st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5335 malta st have?
Some of 5335 malta st's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5335 malta st currently offering any rent specials?
5335 malta st is not currently offering any rent specials.