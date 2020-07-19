5300 East Cherry Creek South Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pet friendly

Cozy open floor plan condo. Comes fully furnished. Available November 1st. Large master suite upstairs. Washer and dryer included in unit. Full bath upstairs, half bath down. Wood burning fireplace. Very convenient location. Walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Close to Cherry Creek trail, Glendale sports center (large gym), and parks. Ample parking. Clubhouse and pool included in rent. Xfinity basic channels included. Owner pays HOA. Owner open to pets with deposit. Available for a 7 to 9-month lease only.