Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5300 East Cherry Creek South Drive

5300 East Cherry Creek South · No Longer Available
Location

5300 East Cherry Creek South, Denver, CO 80246
Washington Virginia Vale

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pet friendly
Cozy open floor plan condo. Comes fully furnished. Available November 1st. Large master suite upstairs. Washer and dryer included in unit. Full bath upstairs, half bath down. Wood burning fireplace. Very convenient location. Walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Close to Cherry Creek trail, Glendale sports center (large gym), and parks. Ample parking. Clubhouse and pool included in rent. Xfinity basic channels included. Owner pays HOA. Owner open to pets with deposit. Available for a 7 to 9-month lease only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5300 East Cherry Creek South Drive have any available units?
5300 East Cherry Creek South Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5300 East Cherry Creek South Drive have?
Some of 5300 East Cherry Creek South Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5300 East Cherry Creek South Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5300 East Cherry Creek South Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5300 East Cherry Creek South Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5300 East Cherry Creek South Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5300 East Cherry Creek South Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5300 East Cherry Creek South Drive offers parking.
Does 5300 East Cherry Creek South Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5300 East Cherry Creek South Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5300 East Cherry Creek South Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5300 East Cherry Creek South Drive has a pool.
Does 5300 East Cherry Creek South Drive have accessible units?
No, 5300 East Cherry Creek South Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5300 East Cherry Creek South Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5300 East Cherry Creek South Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
