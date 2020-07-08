All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 5257 Andes Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
5257 Andes Way
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

5257 Andes Way

5257 North Andes Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Green Valley Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5257 North Andes Way, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
5257 Andes Way Available 06/01/19 Newer Home in Green Valley Ranch! Carriage House - 5257 Andes Way - 5257 Andes Way, Denver, CO

Welcome Home! Rent with us, and you can earn credit toward the purchase of a new home!

Important information:
Standard Security Deposit = 1 month's rent
$75 Background Screening: Credit, Criminal, and eviction - Per occupant older than 18

2,204 sq. ft. with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Features a unique above ground style walk out basement which is roughly 400 sq ft, with a modern open floor plan on the second floor perfect for entertaining. Central AC, enlarged decks off of the second floor kitchen, spa showers in master bath, duel vanity in master bath, laundry on third floor by the 3 bedrooms, dining area, powder bath on main living area, HUGE living room, 2 car garage, mountain views, 9' ceilings, landscaping, front landscaping maintenance, snow removal, free trash service, solar, large covered patio off of second floor great room, outdoor living areas, fully fenced. . .

o Master Bedroom = 15'1" width 13'5" length
o Bedroom #2 = 9'5" width by 11'9 length
o Bedroom #3 = 9'5" width by 11'5" length
o Dinning -- 13' x 15
o Kitchen -- 14' X 15
o Great room 14'x19'
o Flex room first floor 30'x14'

Details about the community;

Light rail access in GVR coming in 2015 GVR is the fastest growing community in the Denver Metro area.
The Airport is doing a hundred Million Dollar Expansion. Creates more jobs and higher demands for homes in this area
Free trash service because its Denver City and County
Low, Low water costs for the same reasons
Brand new charter school to open a few blocks from your new home on Dunkirk
Your location is prime, walking distance so many conveniences
Your home is an ESTAR rated home that will have 30-40% lower energy bills than a used home
New restaurants in GVR ( Noodles Inc, Firestone Subs, Dairy Queen, Denver Beer Garden, Panda Express, Papa Johns)
New church on GVR BLVD
15 minutes to downtown
5 minutes to Northfield at Stapleton
Championship golf course a few blocks to your east
Par 3 course a few blocks to your east
Concerts at the amphitheater walking distance from the home
Rec center walking distance from the home
Library walking distance from the home
Grocery walking distance from the home
Community swimming pool
Off leash dog park
15 miles of biking and walking trail that wind throughout our championship golf course and preserved wet lands

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2591251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5257 Andes Way have any available units?
5257 Andes Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5257 Andes Way have?
Some of 5257 Andes Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5257 Andes Way currently offering any rent specials?
5257 Andes Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5257 Andes Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5257 Andes Way is pet friendly.
Does 5257 Andes Way offer parking?
Yes, 5257 Andes Way offers parking.
Does 5257 Andes Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5257 Andes Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5257 Andes Way have a pool?
Yes, 5257 Andes Way has a pool.
Does 5257 Andes Way have accessible units?
No, 5257 Andes Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5257 Andes Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5257 Andes Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

EVIVA On Cherokee
1250 Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80204
The Somerset
818 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
The Hudson
7201 Leetsdale Dr
Denver, CO 80224
RiDE
3609 Wynkoop Street
Denver, CO 80216
The Domain at Wash Park
300 S Lafayette St
Denver, CO 80209
Platt Park by Windsor
99 East Arizona Avenue
Denver, CO 80210
The Henry
201 East Mississippi Avenue
Denver, CO 80210
Julian 32
3405 W 32nd Ave
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University