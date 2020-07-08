Amenities

5257 Andes Way Available 06/01/19 Newer Home in Green Valley Ranch! Carriage House - 5257 Andes Way - 5257 Andes Way, Denver, CO



Important information:

Standard Security Deposit = 1 month's rent

$75 Background Screening: Credit, Criminal, and eviction - Per occupant older than 18



2,204 sq. ft. with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Features a unique above ground style walk out basement which is roughly 400 sq ft, with a modern open floor plan on the second floor perfect for entertaining. Central AC, enlarged decks off of the second floor kitchen, spa showers in master bath, duel vanity in master bath, laundry on third floor by the 3 bedrooms, dining area, powder bath on main living area, HUGE living room, 2 car garage, mountain views, 9' ceilings, landscaping, front landscaping maintenance, snow removal, free trash service, solar, large covered patio off of second floor great room, outdoor living areas, fully fenced. . .



o Master Bedroom = 15'1" width 13'5" length

o Bedroom #2 = 9'5" width by 11'9 length

o Bedroom #3 = 9'5" width by 11'5" length

o Dinning -- 13' x 15

o Kitchen -- 14' X 15

o Great room 14'x19'

o Flex room first floor 30'x14'



Details about the community;



Light rail access in GVR coming in 2015 GVR is the fastest growing community in the Denver Metro area.

The Airport is doing a hundred Million Dollar Expansion. Creates more jobs and higher demands for homes in this area

Free trash service because its Denver City and County

Low, Low water costs for the same reasons

Brand new charter school to open a few blocks from your new home on Dunkirk

Your location is prime, walking distance so many conveniences

Your home is an ESTAR rated home that will have 30-40% lower energy bills than a used home

New restaurants in GVR ( Noodles Inc, Firestone Subs, Dairy Queen, Denver Beer Garden, Panda Express, Papa Johns)

New church on GVR BLVD

15 minutes to downtown

5 minutes to Northfield at Stapleton

Championship golf course a few blocks to your east

Par 3 course a few blocks to your east

Concerts at the amphitheater walking distance from the home

Rec center walking distance from the home

Library walking distance from the home

Grocery walking distance from the home

Community swimming pool

Off leash dog park

15 miles of biking and walking trail that wind throughout our championship golf course and preserved wet lands



No Cats Allowed



