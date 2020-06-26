All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 3 2019 at 7:54 AM

5255 Memphis St Unit 1109

5255 North Memphis Street · No Longer Available
Location

5255 North Memphis Street, Denver, CO 80239
Gateway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This is a newer 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with 3 levels in the heart of the Park Field Lakes community of Denver (Green Valley Ranch area). Approximately 1,144 square feet and has a Pool, Fitness Center, Garage, Washer/Dryer, Built in Desk/Study Area, and a HUGE Kitchen!

AVAIL 09/09/2019

11 - 12 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS

Included:
Swimming Pool
Gym
Clubhouse
Water
Trash
Snow Removal
Lawncare

Details:
2BR/2BA near Denver International Airport!
End Unit for Privacy
3 Levels
LARGE Floor Plan
Built-in Desk/Study Area
ALL appliances included: Refrigerator, Range/Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, AND Washer/Dryer!
Cozy Fireplace
Open Concept Kitchen
Patio for Grilling, Relaxing, & Entertaining!
Ceiling Fans Throughout
Over Sized Garden Tub for Relaxing and Soaking
1 Car Detached Garage & 1 Assigned Parking Spot

PET FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (1 max)

Quick & Easy access to DIA, E-470, I-70, and Downtown Denver.

Resident Utilities: Xcel Gas/Electric & Cable/Internet. Water and trash included in rent!

$1,550 Rent/month - $1,550 Security Deposit

HURRY YOU WILL WANT TO SEE THIS HOME IN PERSON TO BELIEVE IT!

For Showings, call or text Oliver @ 630-390-6650 or email Oliver@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com *All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

*We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5255 Memphis St Unit 1109 have any available units?
5255 Memphis St Unit 1109 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5255 Memphis St Unit 1109 have?
Some of 5255 Memphis St Unit 1109's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5255 Memphis St Unit 1109 currently offering any rent specials?
5255 Memphis St Unit 1109 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5255 Memphis St Unit 1109 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5255 Memphis St Unit 1109 is pet friendly.
Does 5255 Memphis St Unit 1109 offer parking?
Yes, 5255 Memphis St Unit 1109 offers parking.
Does 5255 Memphis St Unit 1109 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5255 Memphis St Unit 1109 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5255 Memphis St Unit 1109 have a pool?
Yes, 5255 Memphis St Unit 1109 has a pool.
Does 5255 Memphis St Unit 1109 have accessible units?
No, 5255 Memphis St Unit 1109 does not have accessible units.
Does 5255 Memphis St Unit 1109 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5255 Memphis St Unit 1109 has units with dishwashers.
