5255 Memphis St Unit 1109

This is a newer 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with 3 levels in the heart of the Park Field Lakes community of Denver (Green Valley Ranch area). Approximately 1,144 square feet and has a Pool, Fitness Center, Garage, Washer/Dryer, Built in Desk/Study Area, and a HUGE Kitchen!



AVAIL 09/09/2019



11 - 12 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS



Included:

Swimming Pool

Gym

Clubhouse

Water

Trash

Snow Removal

Lawncare



Details:

2BR/2BA near Denver International Airport!

End Unit for Privacy

3 Levels

LARGE Floor Plan

Built-in Desk/Study Area

ALL appliances included: Refrigerator, Range/Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, AND Washer/Dryer!

Cozy Fireplace

Open Concept Kitchen

Patio for Grilling, Relaxing, & Entertaining!

Ceiling Fans Throughout

Over Sized Garden Tub for Relaxing and Soaking

1 Car Detached Garage & 1 Assigned Parking Spot



PET FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (1 max)



Quick & Easy access to DIA, E-470, I-70, and Downtown Denver.



Resident Utilities: Xcel Gas/Electric & Cable/Internet. Water and trash included in rent!



$1,550 Rent/month - $1,550 Security Deposit



HURRY YOU WILL WANT TO SEE THIS HOME IN PERSON TO BELIEVE IT!



For Showings, call or text Oliver @ 630-390-6650 or email Oliver@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com *All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



*We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed*