525 Pennsylvania St. #305.

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

This great 1 bedroom 1 bath private third floor unit makes for a great space. With large closets and extra storage included. Assigned parking when available.



Walk only 2 blocks to Trader Joe's, Govern's Park Tavern Grill, Starbucks, Cosmo's Pizza, Pablo's Coffee, Angelo's, Bones and much more! This centrally located apartment home is only 5 mins to downtown, 5 minutes to Cherry Creek North, and 5 minutes to Wash Park. The LOCATION really doesn't get any better for urban city living!



Apartment Features:

Unit A/C

Dishwasher

Garbage Disposal

Large Closets

Dual Bathroom Sinks

Off Street Parking Space are available for additional rent when available.



Additional Information:

Trash/water/ sewer covered for flat $59 rate

Application 30.00 per person over the age of 18

Administration fee: $50

Term 1 yr lease On Site Management

Recycling

Storage Avail.

On Site Laundry 1.25 Wash/1.25 Dry

Rental Requirements: Earn provable income 2.5 times the Rent each Month.

Security Deposit WAC - 650 and higher approved.

No prior evictions. No Section 8 at this time.

No balance owed to management companies or landlords.



Management Services for Residents: Online bill pay, check or credit card. Tenant Login portal. Access to lease documents & lease ledger. Tenant & Management Ongoing Communication via tenant portal.

Natalie Apartments is located in the great neighborhood of Alamo Placita park. Just minutes from Downtown and Cherry Creek makes for a great location and a large variety of entertainment, shopping, parks & rec., and a great place to call home.



No Dogs & No Cats