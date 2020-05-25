All apartments in Denver
Last updated October 25 2019 at 8:38 AM

525 Pennsylvania St. #305

525 North Pennsylvania Street · No Longer Available
Location

525 North Pennsylvania Street, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
This great 1 bedroom 1 bath private third floor unit makes for a great space. With large closets and extra storage included. Assigned parking when available.

Walk only 2 blocks to Trader Joe's, Govern's Park Tavern Grill, Starbucks, Cosmo's Pizza, Pablo's Coffee, Angelo's, Bones and much more! This centrally located apartment home is only 5 mins to downtown, 5 minutes to Cherry Creek North, and 5 minutes to Wash Park. The LOCATION really doesn't get any better for urban city living!

Apartment Features:
Unit A/C
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
Large Closets
Dual Bathroom Sinks
Off Street Parking Space are available for additional rent when available.

Additional Information:
Trash/water/ sewer covered for flat $59 rate
Application 30.00 per person over the age of 18
Administration fee: $50
Term 1 yr lease On Site Management
Recycling
Storage Avail.
On Site Laundry 1.25 Wash/1.25 Dry
Rental Requirements: Earn provable income 2.5 times the Rent each Month.
Security Deposit WAC - 650 and higher approved.
No prior evictions. No Section 8 at this time.
No balance owed to management companies or landlords.

Management Services for Residents: Online bill pay, check or credit card. Tenant Login portal. Access to lease documents & lease ledger. Tenant & Management Ongoing Communication via tenant portal.
Natalie Apartments is located in the great neighborhood of Alamo Placita park. Just minutes from Downtown and Cherry Creek makes for a great location and a large variety of entertainment, shopping, parks & rec., and a great place to call home.

No Dogs & No Cats

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 525 Pennsylvania St. #305 have any available units?
525 Pennsylvania St. #305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 Pennsylvania St. #305 have?
Some of 525 Pennsylvania St. #305's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Pennsylvania St. #305 currently offering any rent specials?
525 Pennsylvania St. #305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Pennsylvania St. #305 pet-friendly?
No, 525 Pennsylvania St. #305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 525 Pennsylvania St. #305 offer parking?
Yes, 525 Pennsylvania St. #305 offers parking.
Does 525 Pennsylvania St. #305 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Pennsylvania St. #305 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Pennsylvania St. #305 have a pool?
No, 525 Pennsylvania St. #305 does not have a pool.
Does 525 Pennsylvania St. #305 have accessible units?
No, 525 Pennsylvania St. #305 does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Pennsylvania St. #305 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 Pennsylvania St. #305 has units with dishwashers.

