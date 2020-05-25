525 Pennsylvania St. #305.

Amenities
This great 1 bedroom 1 bath private third floor unit makes for a great space. With large closets and extra storage included. Assigned parking when available.
Walk only 2 blocks to Trader Joe's, Govern's Park Tavern Grill, Starbucks, Cosmo's Pizza, Pablo's Coffee, Angelo's, Bones and much more! This centrally located apartment home is only 5 mins to downtown, 5 minutes to Cherry Creek North, and 5 minutes to Wash Park. The LOCATION really doesn't get any better for urban city living!
Apartment Features:
Unit A/C
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
Large Closets
Dual Bathroom Sinks
Off Street Parking Space are available for additional rent when available.
Additional Information:
Trash/water/ sewer covered for flat $59 rate
Application 30.00 per person over the age of 18
Administration fee: $50
Term 1 yr lease On Site Management
Recycling
Storage Avail.
On Site Laundry 1.25 Wash/1.25 Dry
Rental Requirements: Earn provable income 2.5 times the Rent each Month.
Security Deposit WAC - 650 and higher approved.
No prior evictions. No Section 8 at this time.
No balance owed to management companies or landlords.
Management Services for Residents: Online bill pay, check or credit card. Tenant Login portal. Access to lease documents & lease ledger. Tenant & Management Ongoing Communication via tenant portal.
Natalie Apartments is located in the great neighborhood of Alamo Placita park. Just minutes from Downtown and Cherry Creek makes for a great location and a large variety of entertainment, shopping, parks & rec., and a great place to call home.
No Dogs & No Cats