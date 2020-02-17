All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

517 North Marion Street

517 North Marion Street · No Longer Available
Location

517 North Marion Street, Denver, CO 80218
Denver Country Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom recently renovated duplex in Country Club will welcome you with 1,860 square feet of living space!

The updated kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, an island, and quartz countertops. Other great features of this home include updated master bedroom and 5-piece master bathroom, new flooring throughout the downstairs, a great room, sun room, air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a finished basement with a bonus room. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck, porch, fenced backyard, or the front garden. Within walking distance are Congress Park, Cheeseman Park, and Botanic Gardens. Also nearby are many shopping/dining options including all 6th Ave has to offer, Trader Joes, Pablos Coffee, Angelos, Esquire Theater, and more!

2 house-broken, trained dogs are welcome upon a pet deposit. There is an additional $25/month pet rent, per pet.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 North Marion Street have any available units?
517 North Marion Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 517 North Marion Street have?
Some of 517 North Marion Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 North Marion Street currently offering any rent specials?
517 North Marion Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 North Marion Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 517 North Marion Street is pet friendly.
Does 517 North Marion Street offer parking?
Yes, 517 North Marion Street offers parking.
Does 517 North Marion Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 517 North Marion Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 North Marion Street have a pool?
No, 517 North Marion Street does not have a pool.
Does 517 North Marion Street have accessible units?
No, 517 North Marion Street does not have accessible units.
Does 517 North Marion Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 North Marion Street does not have units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

