517 North Marion Street

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom recently renovated duplex in Country Club will welcome you with 1,860 square feet of living space!



The updated kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, an island, and quartz countertops. Other great features of this home include updated master bedroom and 5-piece master bathroom, new flooring throughout the downstairs, a great room, sun room, air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a finished basement with a bonus room. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck, porch, fenced backyard, or the front garden. Within walking distance are Congress Park, Cheeseman Park, and Botanic Gardens. Also nearby are many shopping/dining options including all 6th Ave has to offer, Trader Joes, Pablos Coffee, Angelos, Esquire Theater, and more!



2 house-broken, trained dogs are welcome upon a pet deposit. There is an additional $25/month pet rent, per pet.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



