5164 Andes Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Great walkability to parks, Green Valley Ranch Golf Club, grocery stores and everything that the Town Center has to offer. Minutes to Denver International Airport. Newer contemporary 3 story home with lots of upgrades!Enormous smart space on 3rd level perfect for man cave, office, or exercise room. Updated kitchen consists of granite countertops, substantial island, recessed lighting, white craftsman cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gas range, upgraded subway backsplash, and brushed pendant lighting. Home has A/C, 9 ft ceiling on main level, laminate wood floors, recessed lighting, and clerestory windows.

Sizeable master features walk-in closet, spa shower with upgraded tile and pebbled floor, tile in bath, and double sinks, Oversized 2 car garage. Tenant to pay utilities. Pets upon approval.

To Schedule a showing please contact Jennifer at rentvestpm.com or Please copy this into your browser:

https

app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvestdenver