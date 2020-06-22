All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5164 Andes Way

5164 North Andes Way · No Longer Available
Location

5164 North Andes Way, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Great walkability to parks, Green Valley Ranch Golf Club, grocery stores and everything that the Town Center has to offer. Minutes to Denver International Airport. Newer contemporary 3 story home with lots of upgrades!Enormous smart space on 3rd level perfect for man cave, office, or exercise room. Updated kitchen consists of granite countertops, substantial island, recessed lighting, white craftsman cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gas range, upgraded subway backsplash, and brushed pendant lighting. Home has A/C, 9 ft ceiling on main level, laminate wood floors, recessed lighting, and clerestory windows.
Sizeable master features walk-in closet, spa shower with upgraded tile and pebbled floor, tile in bath, and double sinks, Oversized 2 car garage. Tenant to pay utilities. Pets upon approval.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5164 Andes Way have any available units?
5164 Andes Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5164 Andes Way have?
Some of 5164 Andes Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5164 Andes Way currently offering any rent specials?
5164 Andes Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5164 Andes Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5164 Andes Way is pet friendly.
Does 5164 Andes Way offer parking?
Yes, 5164 Andes Way does offer parking.
Does 5164 Andes Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5164 Andes Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5164 Andes Way have a pool?
No, 5164 Andes Way does not have a pool.
Does 5164 Andes Way have accessible units?
No, 5164 Andes Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5164 Andes Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5164 Andes Way has units with dishwashers.
