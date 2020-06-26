5149 Elm Court

Amenities

***This Property has now been RENTED!***



BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED HOME JUST NORTH OF SUNNYSIDE



Maximum of 3 Adult Occupants!



AVAILABILITY DATE: Now

PET RESTRICTIONS: 1-2 dogs negotiable



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:

* 2 Bed, 2 Bath

* Great Chaffee Park location just north of Sunnyside

* Beautiful Modern Finishes

* Gas Fireplace

* Large Fenced Backyard

* Covered Patio

* Sprinkler System

* 2 Car Garage

* Central A/C

* Washer and Dryer Included

* Lease term of 12 months available



GARAGE/PARKING: 2 Car Garage



KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.



FURNISHED: No



PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family, Detached



UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash



AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $120 in summer, $100 in winter



YARD: Large Fenced Backyard



AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C



LAWN CARE: Tenant Responsibility



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.



APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)



TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)



LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management



LEASING AGENT: Jess Grose



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



Contact us to schedule a showing.