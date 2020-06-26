All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 12 2019 at 8:23 PM

5149 Elm Court

5149 Elm Court · No Longer Available
Location

5149 Elm Court, Denver, CO 80221
Chaffee Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***This Property has now been RENTED!***

BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED HOME JUST NORTH OF SUNNYSIDE

Maximum of 3 Adult Occupants!

AVAILABILITY DATE: Now
PET RESTRICTIONS: 1-2 dogs negotiable

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:
* 2 Bed, 2 Bath
* Great Chaffee Park location just north of Sunnyside
* Beautiful Modern Finishes
* Gas Fireplace
* Large Fenced Backyard
* Covered Patio
* Sprinkler System
* 2 Car Garage
* Central A/C
* Washer and Dryer Included
* Lease term of 12 months available

GARAGE/PARKING: 2 Car Garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family, Detached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $120 in summer, $100 in winter

YARD: Large Fenced Backyard

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

LAWN CARE: Tenant Responsibility

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Jess Grose

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5149 Elm Court have any available units?
5149 Elm Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5149 Elm Court have?
Some of 5149 Elm Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5149 Elm Court currently offering any rent specials?
5149 Elm Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5149 Elm Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5149 Elm Court is pet friendly.
Does 5149 Elm Court offer parking?
Yes, 5149 Elm Court offers parking.
Does 5149 Elm Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5149 Elm Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5149 Elm Court have a pool?
No, 5149 Elm Court does not have a pool.
Does 5149 Elm Court have accessible units?
No, 5149 Elm Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5149 Elm Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5149 Elm Court does not have units with dishwashers.
