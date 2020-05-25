All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

5130 Depew Ct

5130 Depew Court · No Longer Available
Location

5130 Depew Court, Denver, CO 80212
Regis

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
Spacious 3BD, 2BA Home Near Berkeley Lake Park with Attached Garage, Fenced Backyard, and Unfinished Basement - This home boasts a spacious interior with large bedrooms and an unfinished basement. Enjoy your very own fenced backyard with a private patio. Incredibly located within walking distance to 3 beautiful parks, shopping and dining in the Highlands and Olde town Aravda, and Downtown Denver. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $100 monthly water/sewer.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5592549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5130 Depew Ct have any available units?
5130 Depew Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5130 Depew Ct have?
Some of 5130 Depew Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5130 Depew Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5130 Depew Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5130 Depew Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5130 Depew Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5130 Depew Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5130 Depew Ct offers parking.
Does 5130 Depew Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5130 Depew Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5130 Depew Ct have a pool?
No, 5130 Depew Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5130 Depew Ct have accessible units?
No, 5130 Depew Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5130 Depew Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5130 Depew Ct has units with dishwashers.

