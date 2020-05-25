5130 Depew Ct

Amenities

Spacious 3BD, 2BA Home Near Berkeley Lake Park with Attached Garage, Fenced Backyard, and Unfinished Basement - This home boasts a spacious interior with large bedrooms and an unfinished basement. Enjoy your very own fenced backyard with a private patio. Incredibly located within walking distance to 3 beautiful parks, shopping and dining in the Highlands and Olde town Aravda, and Downtown Denver. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable.

*There is a $100 monthly water/sewer.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



No Cats Allowed



