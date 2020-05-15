All apartments in Denver
5125 West 29th Avenue Unit 3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

5125 West 29th Avenue Unit 3

5125 West 29th Avenue · (720) 721-3173
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5125 West 29th Avenue, Denver, CO 80212
West Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5125 West 29th Avenue Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1608 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
New luxury townhomes near Sloan's Lake WITH AMAZING ROOFTOP DECKS! - Newly Finished Luxury Townhome Featuring the Highest Level of International Modern Design

* High Style & High Design * European Style Cabinetry * Gas Cooking * Quartz Countertops * Flex Rooms * Designer Tile & Lighting * Wide Plank Wood Flooring * KitchenAid Appliances * Expansive Windows * Luxury Finishes * 2 Car Garages * Multiple Outdoor Spaces * Covered Roof Deck. Proudly introducing international architect Victor Sanz Pont, principal of Sanzpont (architecture) to Denver. Residents also enjoy easy access to Highlands & Sloans' many nearby restaurants, shops, breweries, trails, and the parks just a short distance away.

2 bedroom 3 baths, rooftop deck, 2 car attached garage

(RLNE5855058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5125 West 29th Avenue Unit 3 have any available units?
5125 West 29th Avenue Unit 3 has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5125 West 29th Avenue Unit 3 have?
Some of 5125 West 29th Avenue Unit 3's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5125 West 29th Avenue Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
5125 West 29th Avenue Unit 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5125 West 29th Avenue Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5125 West 29th Avenue Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 5125 West 29th Avenue Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 5125 West 29th Avenue Unit 3 does offer parking.
Does 5125 West 29th Avenue Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5125 West 29th Avenue Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5125 West 29th Avenue Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 5125 West 29th Avenue Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 5125 West 29th Avenue Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 5125 West 29th Avenue Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 5125 West 29th Avenue Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5125 West 29th Avenue Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
