5125 West 29th Avenue Unit 3

Amenities
New luxury townhomes near Sloan's Lake WITH AMAZING ROOFTOP DECKS! - Newly Finished Luxury Townhome Featuring the Highest Level of International Modern Design
* High Style & High Design * European Style Cabinetry * Gas Cooking * Quartz Countertops * Flex Rooms * Designer Tile & Lighting * Wide Plank Wood Flooring * KitchenAid Appliances * Expansive Windows * Luxury Finishes * 2 Car Garages * Multiple Outdoor Spaces * Covered Roof Deck. Proudly introducing international architect Victor Sanz Pont, principal of Sanzpont (architecture) to Denver. Residents also enjoy easy access to Highlands & Sloans' many nearby restaurants, shops, breweries, trails, and the parks just a short distance away.
2 bedroom 3 baths, rooftop deck, 2 car attached garage
