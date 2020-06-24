5123 Milwaukee

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

4 bdm Swansea Remodeled 1886 Home - This is a real gem! Wood floors brought back to life and new carpet in family rooms. 4 bedrooms (1 egress window in basement for two bedrooms) and three bathrooms. large fenced backyard. Washer and dryer left in home for your use. Patio on side of house. Two large living spaces with lots of storage and light. Call quick to view as this will go fast! Application fee of $35 for each household member 18 or older. 12 month lease. Sorry - no Section 8. Pets negotiable. Rent $2200 for up to five people; $2300 for 6 or more. House wired for Direct TV.



Shown by SWAN Enterprises and Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4733276)