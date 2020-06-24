All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 5123 Milwaukee.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
5123 Milwaukee
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5123 Milwaukee

5123 North Milwaukee Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Elyria Swansea
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5123 North Milwaukee Street, Denver, CO 80216
Elyria Swansea

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
4 bdm Swansea Remodeled 1886 Home - This is a real gem! Wood floors brought back to life and new carpet in family rooms. 4 bedrooms (1 egress window in basement for two bedrooms) and three bathrooms. large fenced backyard. Washer and dryer left in home for your use. Patio on side of house. Two large living spaces with lots of storage and light. Call quick to view as this will go fast! Application fee of $35 for each household member 18 or older. 12 month lease. Sorry - no Section 8. Pets negotiable. Rent $2200 for up to five people; $2300 for 6 or more. House wired for Direct TV.

Shown by SWAN Enterprises and Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4733276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5123 Milwaukee have any available units?
5123 Milwaukee doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5123 Milwaukee have?
Some of 5123 Milwaukee's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5123 Milwaukee currently offering any rent specials?
5123 Milwaukee is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5123 Milwaukee pet-friendly?
Yes, 5123 Milwaukee is pet friendly.
Does 5123 Milwaukee offer parking?
No, 5123 Milwaukee does not offer parking.
Does 5123 Milwaukee have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5123 Milwaukee offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5123 Milwaukee have a pool?
No, 5123 Milwaukee does not have a pool.
Does 5123 Milwaukee have accessible units?
No, 5123 Milwaukee does not have accessible units.
Does 5123 Milwaukee have units with dishwashers?
No, 5123 Milwaukee does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Outlook DTC
5031 S Ulster St
Denver, CO 80237
Cimarron
1240 Elizabeth Street
Denver, CO 80206
2828 Zuni
2828 Zuni St
Denver, CO 80211
Block 32 at RiNo
3200 Brighton Blvd.
Denver, CO 80216
Steele Manor
1421 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
Colorado Pointe
901 Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80206
Concord
2459 S York St
Denver, CO 80210
Advenir at Lowry
8000 E 12th Ave
Denver, CO 80220

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University