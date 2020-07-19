Rent Calculator
5121 Perth St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5121 Perth St
5121 North Perth Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
5121 North Perth Street, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Awesome 2 story house in Green Valley Ranch, 4 bath 3 bedroom, 2 car garage, near schools and shopping center.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5121 Perth St have any available units?
5121 Perth St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5121 Perth St have?
Some of 5121 Perth St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5121 Perth St currently offering any rent specials?
5121 Perth St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5121 Perth St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5121 Perth St is pet friendly.
Does 5121 Perth St offer parking?
Yes, 5121 Perth St offers parking.
Does 5121 Perth St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5121 Perth St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5121 Perth St have a pool?
No, 5121 Perth St does not have a pool.
Does 5121 Perth St have accessible units?
No, 5121 Perth St does not have accessible units.
Does 5121 Perth St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5121 Perth St does not have units with dishwashers.
