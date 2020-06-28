All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 507 Pontiac Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
507 Pontiac Way
Last updated September 27 2019 at 12:09 AM

507 Pontiac Way

507 South Pontiac Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Washington Virginia Vale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

507 South Pontiac Way, Denver, CO 80224
Washington Virginia Vale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
On the main level is a large living room with log burning fireplace, dining area, the kitchen has an additional eating space and leads to a nice sun room. There are three good sized bedrooms, (hardwood flooring throughout), master bathroom, and full family bathroom.
The lower level has a huge basement, a large non conforming bedroom with log burning fireplace, additional living space with bar, two additional large rooms.
Massive fully fenced back yard with patio area, and mature fruit trees, located in the Cherry Creek and Glendale area, close to downtown, easy access to all major highways.
For more information, or to setup a showing, please call Inna (720) 226- 7019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Pontiac Way have any available units?
507 Pontiac Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 Pontiac Way have?
Some of 507 Pontiac Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 Pontiac Way currently offering any rent specials?
507 Pontiac Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Pontiac Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 507 Pontiac Way is pet friendly.
Does 507 Pontiac Way offer parking?
Yes, 507 Pontiac Way offers parking.
Does 507 Pontiac Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 Pontiac Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Pontiac Way have a pool?
No, 507 Pontiac Way does not have a pool.
Does 507 Pontiac Way have accessible units?
No, 507 Pontiac Way does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Pontiac Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 Pontiac Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Skylark
1200 Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
The Station at Riverfront Park
1460 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
The Douglas
2300 Walnut St
Denver, CO 80205
TriVista on Speer
1350 Speer Boulevard
Denver, CO 80204
Aperture
1777 Williams St
Denver, CO 80218
Acoma
816 Acoma St
Denver, CO 80204
Deerfield at Indian Creek Apartment Homes
1771 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231
Julian 32
3405 W 32nd Ave
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University