507 Pontiac Way

On the main level is a large living room with log burning fireplace, dining area, the kitchen has an additional eating space and leads to a nice sun room. There are three good sized bedrooms, (hardwood flooring throughout), master bathroom, and full family bathroom.

The lower level has a huge basement, a large non conforming bedroom with log burning fireplace, additional living space with bar, two additional large rooms.

Massive fully fenced back yard with patio area, and mature fruit trees, located in the Cherry Creek and Glendale area, close to downtown, easy access to all major highways.

For more information, or to setup a showing, please call Inna (720) 226- 7019