5046 W46th Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

5046 W46th Ave

5046 W 46th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5046 W 46th Ave, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
carport
dog park
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
dog park
parking
playground
internet access
tennis court
Available 04/10/20 Spacious duplex near downtown - Property Id: 251145

FLOORPLAN:
Sq Feet: 1200.00
3 Bed, 1 full Bath
Washer Dryer hook up

FEATURES:
Carport + open parking
Huge Shed
Vaulted Ceilings in
1 bedroom
Family room
Private yard
Great location with easy Access to Downtown Denver
Right across the street; wonderful city park has a lake, a rec center, a playground, library, tennis courts and a dog park!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251145
Property Id 251145

(RLNE5666390)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5046 W46th Ave have any available units?
5046 W46th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5046 W46th Ave have?
Some of 5046 W46th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5046 W46th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5046 W46th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5046 W46th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5046 W46th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5046 W46th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5046 W46th Ave offers parking.
Does 5046 W46th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5046 W46th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5046 W46th Ave have a pool?
No, 5046 W46th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5046 W46th Ave have accessible units?
No, 5046 W46th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5046 W46th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5046 W46th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
