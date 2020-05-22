4979 Irving Street

Amenities

Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath house ACROSS THE STREET from Regis University! The location can not get any better! This home has 4 large bedrooms and a common living area perfect for hosting gatherings. Large attached garage and additional offstreet parking behind the home. Just minutes from downtown and close to I-70 make for an easy commute. Convenient shopping and lots of restaurants nearby.



Available June 1st for the 2020-2021 school year!



Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.



Showing will begin in the coming days!