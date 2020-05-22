All apartments in Denver
Denver, CO
4979 Irving Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:30 PM

4979 Irving Street

4979 Irving Street · No Longer Available
Location

4979 Irving Street, Denver, CO 80221
Regis

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath house ACROSS THE STREET from Regis University! The location can not get any better! This home has 4 large bedrooms and a common living area perfect for hosting gatherings. Large attached garage and additional offstreet parking behind the home. Just minutes from downtown and close to I-70 make for an easy commute. Convenient shopping and lots of restaurants nearby.

Available June 1st for the 2020-2021 school year!

Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.

Showing will begin in the coming days!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4979 Irving Street have any available units?
4979 Irving Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 4979 Irving Street currently offering any rent specials?
4979 Irving Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4979 Irving Street pet-friendly?
No, 4979 Irving Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4979 Irving Street offer parking?
Yes, 4979 Irving Street offers parking.
Does 4979 Irving Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4979 Irving Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4979 Irving Street have a pool?
No, 4979 Irving Street does not have a pool.
Does 4979 Irving Street have accessible units?
No, 4979 Irving Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4979 Irving Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4979 Irving Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4979 Irving Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4979 Irving Street does not have units with air conditioning.

