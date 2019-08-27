All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4966 Lowell Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4966 Lowell Blvd
Last updated December 16 2019 at 8:35 AM

4966 Lowell Blvd

4966 Lowell Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Regis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4966 Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO 80221
Regis

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Watch video walkthrough tour at PMI Mile High dot com,

Contemporary design townhouse located in the highly desired Berkeley/Regis Community featuring 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1319 Sq Ft with 1 car detached garage, available for rent. This home has a beautiful great room with an open feel including 9-foot ceilings, large windows providing great natural lighting, beautiful plank style wood flooring, custom blinds and modern iron handrail. Stunning kitchen offers 42" exotic Zebrawood veneer cabinets on the top with high polished white painted cabinets on the bottom, white quartz counter-tops, back splash, stainless steel appliances and large island/breakfast bar with access to private deck with small fenced in yard! On the second level you will enjoy 2 gorgeous master suites both with low pile textured carpet, private baths with tile flooring and quartz counter tops plus spacious closets in both. The loft provides a dedicated tech area leading to a private rooftop deck great for entertaining or simply to enjoy the fresh air! Washer/Dryer and A/C included. This home is in a prime location across the street from Regis University, surrounded by great restaurants, bars and nightlife yet within minutes of Downtown Denver or Boulder, accessible by any of the major interstates including I-25, I-36, I-76, I-70 and I-270.
Property is shown by appointment only.
https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/westminster-homes-for-rent

If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070.
Background checks cover criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 2 most recent pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing the lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.

Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy
$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property. All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins. Tenant paid utilities include: Gas, electric, water, trash and sewer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4966 Lowell Blvd have any available units?
4966 Lowell Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4966 Lowell Blvd have?
Some of 4966 Lowell Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4966 Lowell Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4966 Lowell Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4966 Lowell Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4966 Lowell Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4966 Lowell Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4966 Lowell Blvd offers parking.
Does 4966 Lowell Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4966 Lowell Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4966 Lowell Blvd have a pool?
No, 4966 Lowell Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4966 Lowell Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4966 Lowell Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4966 Lowell Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4966 Lowell Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest Cove Apartments
3446 S Akron St
Denver, CO 80231
Gables Speer Blvd
255 E Speer Blvd
Denver, CO 80203
The Edge
1855 Gaylord St
Denver, CO 80206
Aperture
1777 Williams St
Denver, CO 80218
Yale 25 Station
5121 East Yale Avenue
Denver, CO 80222
The Kasserman
2680 18th Street
Denver, CO 80211
Infinity on Logan
8 South Logan Street
Denver, CO 80209
AMLI Cherry Creek
801 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University