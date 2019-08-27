4966 Lowell Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Watch video walkthrough tour at PMI Mile High dot com,



Contemporary design townhouse located in the highly desired Berkeley/Regis Community featuring 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1319 Sq Ft with 1 car detached garage, available for rent. This home has a beautiful great room with an open feel including 9-foot ceilings, large windows providing great natural lighting, beautiful plank style wood flooring, custom blinds and modern iron handrail. Stunning kitchen offers 42" exotic Zebrawood veneer cabinets on the top with high polished white painted cabinets on the bottom, white quartz counter-tops, back splash, stainless steel appliances and large island/breakfast bar with access to private deck with small fenced in yard! On the second level you will enjoy 2 gorgeous master suites both with low pile textured carpet, private baths with tile flooring and quartz counter tops plus spacious closets in both. The loft provides a dedicated tech area leading to a private rooftop deck great for entertaining or simply to enjoy the fresh air! Washer/Dryer and A/C included. This home is in a prime location across the street from Regis University, surrounded by great restaurants, bars and nightlife yet within minutes of Downtown Denver or Boulder, accessible by any of the major interstates including I-25, I-36, I-76, I-70 and I-270.

Property is shown by appointment only.

https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/westminster-homes-for-rent



If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070.

Background checks cover criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 2 most recent pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing the lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.



Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy

$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property. All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins. Tenant paid utilities include: Gas, electric, water, trash and sewer.