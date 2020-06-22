Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4920 Vallejo St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4920 Vallejo St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4920 Vallejo St
4920 Vallejo Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4920 Vallejo Street, Denver, CO 80221
Chaffee Park
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
All updated, bright 4 bedroom house.
Tastefully Updated Single Family Home on a Quite Street Near Regis University, Highlands, and the Tennyson Art District*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4920 Vallejo St have any available units?
4920 Vallejo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
Is 4920 Vallejo St currently offering any rent specials?
4920 Vallejo St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4920 Vallejo St pet-friendly?
No, 4920 Vallejo St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denver
.
Does 4920 Vallejo St offer parking?
No, 4920 Vallejo St does not offer parking.
Does 4920 Vallejo St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4920 Vallejo St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4920 Vallejo St have a pool?
No, 4920 Vallejo St does not have a pool.
Does 4920 Vallejo St have accessible units?
No, 4920 Vallejo St does not have accessible units.
Does 4920 Vallejo St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4920 Vallejo St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4920 Vallejo St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4920 Vallejo St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Modern Apartment Homes
6301 W Hampton Ave
Denver, CO 80227
Summit Ridge
8330 E Quincy Ave
Denver, CO 80237
The Lydian
2560 Welton St
Denver, CO 80205
2828 Zuni
2828 Zuni St
Denver, CO 80211
Terrace Arms
633 North Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
Solana Stapleton Apartments
11700 East 26th Avenue
Denver, CO 80238
Advenir at Lowry
8000 E 12th Ave
Denver, CO 80220
Regatta Sloan’s Lake
1550 Raleigh St
Denver, CO 80204
Similar Pages
Denver 1 Bedrooms
Denver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with Parking
Denver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Colorado Springs, CO
Aurora, CO
Lakewood, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Westminster, CO
Thornton, CO
Boulder, CO
Centennial, CO
Longmont, CO
Arvada, CO
Broomfield, CO
Littleton, CO
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Denver
Capitol Hill
Five Points
Hampden
Speer
Hampden South
Virginia Village
Highland
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
Community College of Denver
Metropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University