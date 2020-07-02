4904 E. 8th Ave

Amenities

Quaint Remodeled Row Home in Congress Park - Fantastic remodeled 1 bedroom/1 bath row home with incredible open floor plan! Many updates throughout, including hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar, pantry, and eating space. Nice sized bedroom with door to access fenced-in back patio. Large, well maintained fenced-front courtyard with grass and mature trees. Detached 1 car garage with large private storage closet and washer/dryer being installed in unit along with shared (no-cost) laundry on site. Excellent location, just blocks from Snooze, Trader Joe's, Starbucks, Einstein Bros Bagels, Congress Park Taproom, along with the new redevelopment at 9th & Colorado with many more restaurants & shops to come. It's a lifestyle!

Trash, recycling, water, sewer and snow removal included in the price of rent.



