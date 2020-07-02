All apartments in Denver
4904 E. 8th Ave
4904 E. 8th Ave

4904 East 8th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4904 East 8th Avenue, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Quaint Remodeled Row Home in Congress Park - Fantastic remodeled 1 bedroom/1 bath row home with incredible open floor plan! Many updates throughout, including hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar, pantry, and eating space. Nice sized bedroom with door to access fenced-in back patio. Large, well maintained fenced-front courtyard with grass and mature trees. Detached 1 car garage with large private storage closet and washer/dryer being installed in unit along with shared (no-cost) laundry on site. Excellent location, just blocks from Snooze, Trader Joe's, Starbucks, Einstein Bros Bagels, Congress Park Taproom, along with the new redevelopment at 9th & Colorado with many more restaurants & shops to come. It's a lifestyle!
Trash, recycling, water, sewer and snow removal included in the price of rent.

(RLNE5361661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4904 E. 8th Ave have any available units?
4904 E. 8th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4904 E. 8th Ave have?
Some of 4904 E. 8th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4904 E. 8th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4904 E. 8th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4904 E. 8th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4904 E. 8th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4904 E. 8th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4904 E. 8th Ave offers parking.
Does 4904 E. 8th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4904 E. 8th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4904 E. 8th Ave have a pool?
No, 4904 E. 8th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4904 E. 8th Ave have accessible units?
No, 4904 E. 8th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4904 E. 8th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4904 E. 8th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

