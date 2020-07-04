2300 single-family home Three bedroom two full Bathrooms. extra large garage large master bedroom great location two decks. One non-conforming bedroom as well as the three has closet but no window. Large laundry room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4878 Chase St have any available units?
4878 Chase St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4878 Chase St have?
Some of 4878 Chase St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4878 Chase St currently offering any rent specials?
4878 Chase St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4878 Chase St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4878 Chase St is pet friendly.
Does 4878 Chase St offer parking?
Yes, 4878 Chase St offers parking.
Does 4878 Chase St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4878 Chase St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4878 Chase St have a pool?
No, 4878 Chase St does not have a pool.
Does 4878 Chase St have accessible units?
No, 4878 Chase St does not have accessible units.
Does 4878 Chase St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4878 Chase St does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)