Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4871 Jasper Street
Last updated March 10 2020 at 4:32 AM

4871 Jasper Street

4871 Jasper Street · No Longer Available
Location

4871 Jasper Street, Denver, CO 80239
Gateway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bed home with open floor plan and one car garage. New paint and carpet just done!

Covered entry leading to the first level comprising of: living room, large eat in kitchen, separate dining area, half bath, laundry (washer and dryer included), and access to the garage.
The second level has a big master bedroom, master bathroom and massive walk in closet. An additional two large bedrooms and a family bathroom.
There is a fully fenced back yard with large deck, located in Green Valley Ranch, close to major retail and DIA.
For more information or to set up a showing, please call Beverley 720-236-6676
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4871 Jasper Street have any available units?
4871 Jasper Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4871 Jasper Street have?
Some of 4871 Jasper Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4871 Jasper Street currently offering any rent specials?
4871 Jasper Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4871 Jasper Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4871 Jasper Street is pet friendly.
Does 4871 Jasper Street offer parking?
Yes, 4871 Jasper Street offers parking.
Does 4871 Jasper Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4871 Jasper Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4871 Jasper Street have a pool?
No, 4871 Jasper Street does not have a pool.
Does 4871 Jasper Street have accessible units?
No, 4871 Jasper Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4871 Jasper Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4871 Jasper Street has units with dishwashers.

