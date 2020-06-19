All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 485 S York St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
485 S York St
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

485 S York St

485 South York Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Wash Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

485 South York Street, Denver, CO 80209
Wash Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
online portal
pet friendly
Beautiful 3BD, 2BA Tudor Home in East Wash Park with Fenced Backyard and 2-Car Garage - THE BASICS

RENT: $3,040
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2 (one full, one 3/4)
PARKING: 2 car garage, plus additional street parking

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable
*There is a $80 monthly water/sewer/trash fee
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4657837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 485 S York St have any available units?
485 S York St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 485 S York St have?
Some of 485 S York St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 485 S York St currently offering any rent specials?
485 S York St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 485 S York St pet-friendly?
Yes, 485 S York St is pet friendly.
Does 485 S York St offer parking?
Yes, 485 S York St does offer parking.
Does 485 S York St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 485 S York St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 485 S York St have a pool?
No, 485 S York St does not have a pool.
Does 485 S York St have accessible units?
No, 485 S York St does not have accessible units.
Does 485 S York St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 485 S York St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cierra Crest Apartment Homes
4500 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
Sova
1901 North Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203
Skylark
1200 Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
The Quincy
1776 Curtis St
Denver, CO 80202
Shambhala
1355 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
Broadstone on 9th
4300 E 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80220
TriVista on Speer
1350 Speer Boulevard
Denver, CO 80204
Continental Court
3129 West Arkansas Avenue
Denver, CO 80219

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University