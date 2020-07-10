4840 W Mexico Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming 2br with Big Yard and Garage - Property Id: 295214



This is a really cute house in Harvey Park near Sheridan Blvd and Hampden Expwy.



Two bedroom and one bath, includes washer dryer combo. Big yard and a detached garage that is extra long.

Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. New carpeting and recently installed AC. Huge back porch that stays cool all summer.



Close to downtown and has running trails and parks nearby. Nice neighborhood centrally located.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295214

Property Id 295214



(RLNE5904104)