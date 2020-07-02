4836 Quitman Street

Amenities

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Berkley will welcome you with 1,120 square feet of living space!



Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, lots of natural light, an open floor plan, washer and dryer in unit, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Rocky Mountain Lake Park and Berkeley Lake Park. Also nearby are Oriental Theater, Natural Grocers, King Soopers, Downtown Denver, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70 and I-25.



Nearby schools include Stevens Elementary School, Skinner Middle School, North High School, and Regis University.



1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, and recycling.



