Last updated March 27 2020 at 6:49 PM

4836 Quitman Street

4836 Quitman Street · No Longer Available
Location

4836 Quitman Street, Denver, CO 80212
Regis

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
cats allowed
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1470757.

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Berkley will welcome you with 1,120 square feet of living space!

Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, lots of natural light, an open floor plan, washer and dryer in unit, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Rocky Mountain Lake Park and Berkeley Lake Park. Also nearby are Oriental Theater, Natural Grocers, King Soopers, Downtown Denver, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70 and I-25.

Nearby schools include Stevens Elementary School, Skinner Middle School, North High School, and Regis University.

1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, and recycling.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1470757.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4836 Quitman Street have any available units?
4836 Quitman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4836 Quitman Street have?
Some of 4836 Quitman Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4836 Quitman Street currently offering any rent specials?
4836 Quitman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4836 Quitman Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4836 Quitman Street is pet friendly.
Does 4836 Quitman Street offer parking?
Yes, 4836 Quitman Street offers parking.
Does 4836 Quitman Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4836 Quitman Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4836 Quitman Street have a pool?
No, 4836 Quitman Street does not have a pool.
Does 4836 Quitman Street have accessible units?
No, 4836 Quitman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4836 Quitman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4836 Quitman Street has units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

