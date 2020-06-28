All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 23 2019 at 7:36 AM

4820 E 17th Avenue Pkwy

4820 East 17th Avenue Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

4820 East 17th Avenue Parkway, Denver, CO 80220
Park Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Watch video Walkthrough tour at pmimilehigh dot com

Gorgeous, Tudor style home in South Park Hill, located directly on 17th Ave Parkway available for rent. This 4 bed, 3 bath, 3191 Sq Ft home is remodeled with modern yet authentic finishing's including traditional hardwood floors, arched entryways, handcrafted windows, original door moldings, vintage fireplaces, wall niches, built ins and so much more. The gourmet kitchen offers custom maple shaker style cabinets, stainless steel appliances, Corian countertops, gas cooktop & exhaust hood, attached to cozy breakfast nook and family room. Three second story bedrooms with a fourth bedroom found in the basement, all with unique characteristics. Additionally, downstairs, you'll enjoy a bonus area to use as desired. The home is surrounded by mature landscaping with multiple outdoor gathering areas including a lovely cobblestone front porch, a private red stone back patio or a rooftop deck on top of the attached 2 car garage. Rent includes lawn care, evaporative cooler and washer/dryer. This home is in a prime location with easy access to Downtown Denver, Boulder or Fort Collins, accessible by any of the major interstates including I-25, I-36, I-76, or I-70. Near great shopping and restaurants. Tenant paid utilities include: Gas, electric, water, trash and sewer.

Property is shown by appointment only.
https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/westminster-homes-for-rent

If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070.
Background checks cover criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 2 most recent pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing the lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.

Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy
$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property. All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins.

*Prices and availability are subject to change. PMI Mile High cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit PMI Mile High's website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4820 E 17th Avenue Pkwy have any available units?
4820 E 17th Avenue Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4820 E 17th Avenue Pkwy have?
Some of 4820 E 17th Avenue Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4820 E 17th Avenue Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
4820 E 17th Avenue Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4820 E 17th Avenue Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 4820 E 17th Avenue Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 4820 E 17th Avenue Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 4820 E 17th Avenue Pkwy offers parking.
Does 4820 E 17th Avenue Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4820 E 17th Avenue Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4820 E 17th Avenue Pkwy have a pool?
No, 4820 E 17th Avenue Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 4820 E 17th Avenue Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 4820 E 17th Avenue Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 4820 E 17th Avenue Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4820 E 17th Avenue Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
