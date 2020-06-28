4820 E 17th Avenue Pkwy

Amenities

Gorgeous, Tudor style home in South Park Hill, located directly on 17th Ave Parkway available for rent. This 4 bed, 3 bath, 3191 Sq Ft home is remodeled with modern yet authentic finishing's including traditional hardwood floors, arched entryways, handcrafted windows, original door moldings, vintage fireplaces, wall niches, built ins and so much more. The gourmet kitchen offers custom maple shaker style cabinets, stainless steel appliances, Corian countertops, gas cooktop & exhaust hood, attached to cozy breakfast nook and family room. Three second story bedrooms with a fourth bedroom found in the basement, all with unique characteristics. Additionally, downstairs, you'll enjoy a bonus area to use as desired. The home is surrounded by mature landscaping with multiple outdoor gathering areas including a lovely cobblestone front porch, a private red stone back patio or a rooftop deck on top of the attached 2 car garage. Rent includes lawn care, evaporative cooler and washer/dryer. This home is in a prime location with easy access to Downtown Denver, Boulder or Fort Collins, accessible by any of the major interstates including I-25, I-36, I-76, or I-70. Near great shopping and restaurants. Tenant paid utilities include: Gas, electric, water, trash and sewer.



Property is shown by appointment only.

