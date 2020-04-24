All apartments in Denver
4810 W 8th Ave
4810 W 8th Ave

4810 West 8th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4810 West 8th Avenue, Denver, CO 80204
Villa Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Everything is brand new! New electrical, New Plumbing, New Paint, New floors, New Kitchen and New Bathroom! 2 beds 1 bath open concept all on one floor! Minutes from Downtown Denver and lightrail! Easy to get wherever you are going!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4810 W 8th Ave have any available units?
4810 W 8th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4810 W 8th Ave have?
Some of 4810 W 8th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4810 W 8th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4810 W 8th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4810 W 8th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4810 W 8th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4810 W 8th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4810 W 8th Ave does offer parking.
Does 4810 W 8th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4810 W 8th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4810 W 8th Ave have a pool?
No, 4810 W 8th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4810 W 8th Ave have accessible units?
No, 4810 W 8th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4810 W 8th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4810 W 8th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
