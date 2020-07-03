All apartments in Denver
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:13 PM

4808 West 35th Avenue

4808 West 35th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4808 West 35th Avenue, Denver, CO 80212
West Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom duplex in Denver will welcome you with 1,250 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite counter tops, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a main floor bath, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Pferdesteller Park. Also nearby are Sprouts Farmers Market, Natural Grocers, King Soopers, Highland Square, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-70.

Nearby schools include Edison Elementary School, Lake Middle School, and Jefferson High School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a $300 pet fee.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4808 West 35th Avenue have any available units?
4808 West 35th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4808 West 35th Avenue have?
Some of 4808 West 35th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4808 West 35th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4808 West 35th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4808 West 35th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4808 West 35th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4808 West 35th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4808 West 35th Avenue offers parking.
Does 4808 West 35th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4808 West 35th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4808 West 35th Avenue have a pool?
No, 4808 West 35th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4808 West 35th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4808 West 35th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4808 West 35th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4808 West 35th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

