4808 West 35th Avenue

This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom duplex in Denver will welcome you with 1,250 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite counter tops, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a main floor bath, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Pferdesteller Park. Also nearby are Sprouts Farmers Market, Natural Grocers, King Soopers, Highland Square, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-70.



Nearby schools include Edison Elementary School, Lake Middle School, and Jefferson High School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a $300 pet fee.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



