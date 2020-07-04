All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:41 PM

4775 Argonne St

4775 North Argonne Street · No Longer Available
Location

4775 North Argonne Street, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Large Two Bedroom in Green Valley Ranch - Property Id: 160352

Redstone Ranch Apartments & Townhomes are part of the exciting Green Valley Ranch development in Northwest Denver, CO. Redstone Ranch provides quick access to all the major highways and downtown Denver, and it is the closest available apartment community to the Denver International Airport. Our Denver school systems are the highest rated in the area, and there are constant developments for more entertainment, retail, and transit. This is the place to be!

Redstone Ranch is also pleased to provide a wide range of lease options and Affordable Housing to those who qualify. Call today for your tour of Redstone Ranch, and find your perfect apartment!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/160352p
Property Id 160352

(RLNE5172697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4775 Argonne St have any available units?
4775 Argonne St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4775 Argonne St have?
Some of 4775 Argonne St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4775 Argonne St currently offering any rent specials?
4775 Argonne St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4775 Argonne St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4775 Argonne St is pet friendly.
Does 4775 Argonne St offer parking?
No, 4775 Argonne St does not offer parking.
Does 4775 Argonne St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4775 Argonne St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4775 Argonne St have a pool?
No, 4775 Argonne St does not have a pool.
Does 4775 Argonne St have accessible units?
No, 4775 Argonne St does not have accessible units.
Does 4775 Argonne St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4775 Argonne St has units with dishwashers.

