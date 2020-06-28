4750 W. 31st Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage w/d hookup Property Amenities

Cozy triplex unit in a great location just a few blocks from Highlands Square, a few blocks from the Tennyson shopping district, or a short downhill bike ride to Sloan's Lake. Stop at Hogshead brewery on the way down or grab coffee and bagels at Leroy's or Slohi coffee. Two of my personal favorites.



There is one bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen upstairs and one bedroom and laundry hookups downstairs. Lots of extra storage space in the basement.



Thank you for your interest. Please contact Chris Martinez with J & M Realty at (720) 499 - 7103 for more information or visit our website at jmrealty.managebuilding.com to submit an application.