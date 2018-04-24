4720 S Dudley St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

AVAILABLE NOW - Don't miss this opportunity to live in one of the best suburban neighborhoods in the city of Denver. Recently updated townhouse conveniently located on a quiet culdesac near parks, bike paths and shopping. Impressive entryway and living room with vaulted ceilings and hardwood floor, modern appliances and upgraded tile in the kitchen. Full laundry room with washer & dryer included. Brand new carpet in the bedrooms, stairway and hallways. Master bedroom is conveniently situated on the main floor with full bathroom across the hall. Two additional bedrooms are located upstairs with a shared full bathroom. Attached one-car garage has room for storage and there is a fenced backyard with deck with room for a grill and backdoor leading to the kitchen. Additional private parking in the driveway and additional on-street parking. 24-month lease. Deposit is equal to one-months rent. Non-refundable pet deposit is $250 each pet. One-time $150 lease processing fee and $7 per month credit reporting fee. Schedule a showing online here: https://showmojo.com/l/438a428034