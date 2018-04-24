All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4720 S Dudley St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4720 S Dudley St
Last updated March 2 2020 at 6:01 PM

4720 S Dudley St

4720 South Dudley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Marston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4720 South Dudley Street, Denver, CO 80123
Marston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
AVAILABLE NOW - Don't miss this opportunity to live in one of the best suburban neighborhoods in the city of Denver. Recently updated townhouse conveniently located on a quiet culdesac near parks, bike paths and shopping. Impressive entryway and living room with vaulted ceilings and hardwood floor, modern appliances and upgraded tile in the kitchen. Full laundry room with washer & dryer included. Brand new carpet in the bedrooms, stairway and hallways. Master bedroom is conveniently situated on the main floor with full bathroom across the hall. Two additional bedrooms are located upstairs with a shared full bathroom. Attached one-car garage has room for storage and there is a fenced backyard with deck with room for a grill and backdoor leading to the kitchen. Additional private parking in the driveway and additional on-street parking. 24-month lease. Deposit is equal to one-months rent. Non-refundable pet deposit is $250 each pet. One-time $150 lease processing fee and $7 per month credit reporting fee. Schedule a showing online here: https://showmojo.com/l/438a428034

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4720 S Dudley St have any available units?
4720 S Dudley St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4720 S Dudley St have?
Some of 4720 S Dudley St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4720 S Dudley St currently offering any rent specials?
4720 S Dudley St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4720 S Dudley St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4720 S Dudley St is pet friendly.
Does 4720 S Dudley St offer parking?
Yes, 4720 S Dudley St offers parking.
Does 4720 S Dudley St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4720 S Dudley St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4720 S Dudley St have a pool?
No, 4720 S Dudley St does not have a pool.
Does 4720 S Dudley St have accessible units?
No, 4720 S Dudley St does not have accessible units.
Does 4720 S Dudley St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4720 S Dudley St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Sublet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Buerger Brothers Lofts
1742 Champa St
Denver, CO 80202
Retreat at Water’s Edge
9999 E Yale Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Infinity Flats
1250 S Clermont St
Denver, CO 80246
2828 Zuni
2828 Zuni St
Denver, CO 80211
Wash Park Station
675 E Louisiana Ave
Denver, CO 80210
Redstone Ranch
4775 Argonne St
Denver, CO 80249
The Douglas
2300 Walnut St
Denver, CO 80205
Lawrence 5
3400 Lawrence Street
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University