4704 Perth Street Available 10/01/19 Immaculate 2-Story Home In Green Valley Ranch! Attached 2-Car Garage! Main Floor Laundry! (Available Immediately) - Welcome to the Bungalows at Green Valley Ranch! No grass to Cut! You dont want to miss these outstanding and very clean 2-Story home-located just minutes from DIA and E-470! Brand New Carpet & Paint! This Immaculate 3-Bedroom home offers 2.5 Baths plus a Loft! 1300 Finished Sq Ft! Check out the tiled low maintenance main floor. HOME DOES NOT HAVE AIR CONDITIONING. There is a Master Bath, Lots of Natural light, and a Huge fenced in Patio! This overlooks open space! This home also features a 2-Car Garage with extra storage, Private end of Cul-de- Sac location a First Floor Half Bath and Main floor Laundry. Contact Stuart at Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com or 720.697.0716 to schedule a showing!



